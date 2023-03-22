156,000 flour bags distributed in three days: DC Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said more than 156,000 free flour bags of 10-kg were supplied in three days at 27 centers in the district.

During the last two days, 69,410 bags of free flour had been provided to people while double shift had been started at three centres besides increasing working hours of the points.

He expressed these views while visiting points at Sabzi Mandi near Sambrial, Haji Marquee, Daska, and MC Park, point Pasrur.

The DC said second shift had been started at 4:00pm to 10:00pm in the centersat Anwar Club, Hockey Ground and Venus Marriage Hall.