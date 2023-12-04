Open Menu

1,561,814 Children Administered Anti-polio Drops In District

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) As many as 1,561,814 children up to the age of five years were administered anti-polio drops during the week-long anti-polio campaign in the district.

The fixed target of administering anti-polio drops was 1,536,770, hence the ratio of achieved target remained 101.

63 percent.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayar Sheikh on Monday presided over the review meeting at the end of the campaign and praised the performance of the entire team of the District Health Authority for achieving the goals of the campaign.

