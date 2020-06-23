1564 new cases of COVID-19 emerged, 21 patients died: Chief Minister Sindh

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:35 PM

As many as 1564 new cases of coronavirus emerged and 21 more patients died overnight lifting the tally to 72656 and death toll to 1124 respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 1564 new cases of coronavirus emerged and 21 more patients died overnight lifting the tally to 72656 and death toll to 1124 respectively.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM house on Tuesday.

The CM Sindh said 6597 tests were conducted against which 1564 new cases of coronavirus were detected that showed 23 percent detection rate.

He added that so far, 395287 samples have been tested which diagnosed 72656 cases all over Sindh that came to 18.4 percent result.

According to the CM Sindh, 21 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll 1124 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1357 more patients recovered and discharged to normal life and the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 38401 that constituted 53 percent recovery rate.

"We are working hard to improve recovery rate further and reduce death rate by conducting as much test as possible so that timely treatment of the detected cases can be started," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 33131 patients were under treatment, of them 31535 in home isolation, 49 at Isolation Centers and 1547 at different hospitals.

He added that at present 614 patients were in critical condition, of them 118 shifted on ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 1564 new cases 1028 detected from six districts of Karachi division. They include East 284, South 221, Central 165, Korangi 154, West 106 and Malir 98.

He said that Hyderabad had 73, Sukkur 66, Ghotki 56, Sanghar 43, Khairpur 39, Jamshoro 26, Larkana 18, Mirpurkhas 12, Naushehroferoze 11, Shikarpur 10, Dadu eight, Matiari six, Jacobabad fand Umerkot have five each, Thatta four,Kambar three, Shaheed Benazirabad two and Kashmore one.

The chief minister urged people to observe self-isolation, ensure social distancing and wear masks while going.

5 minutes ago

