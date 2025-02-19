Open Menu

1,565 Drug-traffickers Arrested In 2025 So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM

1,565 drug-traffickers arrested in 2025 so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Police have arrested 1,565 drug dealers and registered 1,526 cases in the year 2025 so far.

According to a police spokesman, the operations led to the recovery of 1,000 kilograms of hashish, 83 kilograms of opium, 25 kilograms of heroin, 38 kilograms of ice and 9,860 liters of liquor.

The arrests were made across various divisions of the city, with 301 arrests in the City Division, 328 in the Cantt Division, 159 in the Civil Lines Division, 248 in the Saddar Division, 222 in the Iqbal Town Division and 307 in the Model Town Division.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated that the police are determined to make the city drug-free.

Recent Stories

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

21 minutes ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

24 minutes ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

27 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

2 hours ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

2 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

3 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

3 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

3 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan