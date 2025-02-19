1,565 Drug-traffickers Arrested In 2025 So Far
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Police have arrested 1,565 drug dealers and registered 1,526 cases in the year 2025 so far.
According to a police spokesman, the operations led to the recovery of 1,000 kilograms of hashish, 83 kilograms of opium, 25 kilograms of heroin, 38 kilograms of ice and 9,860 liters of liquor.
The arrests were made across various divisions of the city, with 301 arrests in the City Division, 328 in the Cantt Division, 159 in the Civil Lines Division, 248 in the Saddar Division, 222 in the Iqbal Town Division and 307 in the Model Town Division.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana reiterated that the police are determined to make the city drug-free.
-
