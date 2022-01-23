UrduPoint.com

1565 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Jan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

1565 power pilferers nabbed in Jan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1565 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during current month of January so far, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

          MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.9 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 32.8 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against 278 of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the spokesman added.

