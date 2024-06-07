15,66147 women of KP benefited from BISP from April to June 2024: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Director General (DG) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zohra Aslam Friday held an open katchery (Open Court) to resolve problems of people and to aware them about working of the program.

DG BISP responded to 45 queries in two hours and provide informations about the operations through the computerized system.

The people were also informed about the verification process for disbursement of scholarships and financial assistance.

She told that payments of months from April to June 2024 had been distributed and 15,66147 women of the province had benefited while the remaining disbursement was underway in secured camp sites of BISP.

The director general told that resources were being utilized to ensure transparency in disbursement.

She also issued on the spot directives to resolve problems and complainants.

