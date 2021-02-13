1,567 arrested on kite-flying charges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 1,567 persons including teenager boys on charge of kite-flying in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman said on Saturday that City Police Officer (CPO) had issued special instructions to the police officers to take appropriate measures for controlling kite flying in Faisalabad.

The police also detected six kite manufacturing factories and arrested their owners in addition to nabbing 5 shopkeepers selling kite-flying material during this period.

The police registered 1,531 cases after recovering more than 450,000 kites, 13,472 bundles of string, 17 machines, one generator and other material from their possession, he added.

The spokesman said that 10 persons -- Sobia, Nasrullah, Muhammad Lateef, Muhammad Saleem, Liaqat, Tauseef, Ali, Tauqeer, Naeem and Ahmad -- received injuries during kite-flying. Rescue 1122 provided first aid while some of them were shifted to hospital for treatment.