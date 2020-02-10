UrduPoint.com
15,680 Motorists Fined Over Careless Driving In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

15,680 motorists fined over careless driving in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 15,680 motorists over careless driving during last one month to ensure safe road environment in the city, the ITP spokesman Monday said.

He said special squads had been constituted to take action against drivers putting lives of others at risk following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.

The SSP had directed all the traffic policemen to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of `Phele Salam-Phir Kalam', he added.

ITP was conducting workshops in educational institutes as well as on major thoroughfares in the city to sensitize the masses about traffic rules, the spokesman added.

