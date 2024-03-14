156,952 Ration Bags Distributed In Rwp Division
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) As many as 156,952 ration bags have been distributed among the deserving people in Rawalpindi division under Negahban Ramadan Package, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak.
He informed that 48,486 ration bags were distributed in Rawalpindi district, 47,722 in Attock, 21,310 in Jhelum, 36,438 in Chakwal and 2,996 in Murree district.
The Commissioner also instructed the officers concerned to remain busy in the field in day time and attend the divisional coordination meeting to be held at 8 PM daily.
The purpose of holding a late night meeting is to review the every day's performance and set the targets for the next day, he added.
He further said that so far 156,952 deserving families had been provided ration bags at their door steps across the division.
There should be no complaints of cluster distribution anywhere, the Commissioner directed and said that along with the ration package distribution, the process of verification of the rest of the beneficiaries should also be completed as soon as possible.
In addition to the Ramadan model market, implementation of the official price list should also be ensured in the open market as well, he said.
In order to control the prices of essential commodities, the administrative officers themselves should participate in the bidding process in the wholesale market. The prices should be controlled by increasing supply of the essential items, Engr. Aamir Khattak added.
