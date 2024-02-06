Open Menu

15696, Polling Stations Set Up In KP: Shamshad Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission is all set to hold free, fair and transparent general elections in the province wherein 15,696 polling station have been set up.

Addressing a press conference here, Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan said that all preparations including appointment of polling agents and staff had been completed for the elections to be held on February 8.

He said that 45.44 million ballot papers had been printed, adding that Police, FC and Pakistan Army would be deployed for security.

The police and army would be deployed in sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations for security purposes, he added.

Shamshad said that Form 45 would be signed by presiding officers after the polling while IMS would work both online and offline during the elections.

The election commissioner said that a strategy had been developed in the snow-covered areas as well to ensure turnout.

He said that arrangements had been made for results at Qayyum Stadium, Eidgah and RO office in Peshawar.

Shamshad said that election campaigns would end tonight.

He urged people to leave home on February 8 and cast their vote to change the destiny of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan