15696, Polling Stations Set Up In KP: Shamshad Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission is all set to hold free, fair and transparent general elections in the province wherein 15,696 polling station have been set up.
Addressing a press conference here, Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan said that all preparations including appointment of polling agents and staff had been completed for the elections to be held on February 8.
He said that 45.44 million ballot papers had been printed, adding that Police, FC and Pakistan Army would be deployed for security.
The police and army would be deployed in sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations for security purposes, he added.
Shamshad said that Form 45 would be signed by presiding officers after the polling while IMS would work both online and offline during the elections.
The election commissioner said that a strategy had been developed in the snow-covered areas as well to ensure turnout.
He said that arrangements had been made for results at Qayyum Stadium, Eidgah and RO office in Peshawar.
Shamshad said that election campaigns would end tonight.
He urged people to leave home on February 8 and cast their vote to change the destiny of the country.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MOs imposes Rs 3.28mln fine on election rules violators15 minutes ago
-
PR putting maximum efforts retrieve 13,972 acres land24 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security measures unveil for General Elections 2024 in Islamabad24 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held24 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates initial phase of AIMTH24 minutes ago
-
26 outlaws netted, drugs, weapons recovered25 minutes ago
-
PML-N to make country prosperous: Ranjha25 minutes ago
-
ICCPO inaugurates Officers Mess, stable at security division in diplomatic enclave34 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road mishap34 minutes ago
-
ICP busted thief gang, huge cache of booty recovered34 minutes ago
-
A history-sheeter injure in encounter34 minutes ago
-
ICP conducts flag march to maintain peace during elections35 minutes ago