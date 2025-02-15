156th death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib being observed

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The156th death anniversary of renowned poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib is being observed on Saturday.

Born on December 27, 1797 in Agra, Ghalib's poetry is known for its deep philosophical themes, love, and wit, making him an iconic literary figure.

Ghalib spent most of his life in Delhi, where he gained fame for his ghazals, which continue to influence urdu literature. His works reflect themes of love, sorrow, and the complexities of human emotions.

His poetic work Diwan-i-Ghalib, Kulyat and Maktoobat were published in Persian language.

He also witnessed the decline of the Mughal Empire and wrote about the socio-political changes of his time.

He passed away on February 15, 1869, in Delhi.

