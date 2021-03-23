157 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) : Following continual poor health cover in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), 157 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in entire IIOJK to 128,836.

According to a report from across the line of control, at least two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the occupied Kashmir Division during last 24 hours, it added.

Quoting daily media bulletin in occupied Srinagar on novel Covid-19 in IIOJK, the report continued that out of 128,836 positive cases, 1983 were active positive and 1983 persons died including 732 in occupied Jammu division and 1251 in occupied Kashmir division.

The report further said that out of 5,800,849 test results available, 5,672,013 samples were tested as negative till March 23.

Till date 1,447,291 persons were enlisted for observation which included 29,110 persons in home quarantine, 1410 in isolation and 124,739 in home surveillance. Besides, 1,290,049 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the report said that occupied Srinagar has 28,173 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 701 active positive, 27005 recovered (including 47 cases recovered today), 467 deaths; Baramulla has 8524 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today)with 130Active Positive, 8216 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today), 178 deaths; Budgam reported 8060 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 96 active positive cases, 7844 recovered (including 08cases recovered today), 120 deaths; Pulwama has 5936 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 40 Active Positive, 5804 recovered and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5739 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 22 Active Positive, 5620 recoveries, 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5114 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with 14 Active Positive, 5006 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Bandipora has 4737 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today), with15 Active Positive and 4660 recoveries,62 deaths; Ganderbal has 4696 positive cases with 14 Active Positive, 4635 recoveriesand47deaths; Kulgam has 2764 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 20 Active Positive, 2690 recoveries and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2638 positive cases,27 active positive cases, 2571 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, occupied Jammu has 25585 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 262 active positive cases, 24944recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today), 379 deaths; Udhampur has 4335 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 12active positive cases, 4266 recoveries(including 03 cases recovered today) and57 deaths; Rajouri has 3886 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 08 active positive, 3823 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3449 positive caseswith09 Active positive, 3376 recovered and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3281 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), 10 active positive cases, 3218 recovered and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2739 positive cases with 00 Active Positive, 2717 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 2848 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 07 active positive cases, 2800 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2535 positive caseswith12active positive, 2499recoveriesand 24 deaths; Ramban has 2138 positive caseswith02 active positive cases, 2115 recoveries and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1659 positive (including 01 cases reported today)with 09 active positive cases, 1634 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the report among the total 128,836 positive cases in IIOJ&K, 12929 have been reported as travelers while 115907 as others.

The report revealed that the breakup represents districts from where the patients were traced or were ordinarily residing, it added.