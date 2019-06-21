UrduPoint.com
157 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Fri 21st June 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 157 power pilferers throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 290,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 4.9 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 10 of them on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, dead meters and meter screen wash.

