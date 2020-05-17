157 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.192,000/- on 157 profiteers in various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that price control magistrates checked 1242 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars and found 157 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.192,000/- on them and warned that theywould be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering in daily use items.