UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

157 Women Impowerment Centers Imparting Training In Various Skills To Women

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:32 AM

157 Women Impowerment Centers imparting training in various skills to women

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is managing 157 Women Empowerment Centers throughout the country for imparting training in various skills to women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is managing 157 Women Empowerment Centers throughout the country for imparting training in various skills to women.

An official told APP on Thursday that these centers was aimed to provide women opportunities for suitable employment to alleviate the population living below the poverty line in the country.

He said that an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Pakistan Bait- ul-Mal and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund for grant of soft loans to 13000 passed-out trainees of Centers enabling them to start their own small business and become independent under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Women Employment

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

1 hour ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

3 hours ago

Chairman district East inaugurates two monuments

1 hour ago

Russia to stop blocking the Telegram messenger ser ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.