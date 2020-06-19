157 Women Impowerment Centers imparting training in various skills to women

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is managing 157 Women Empowerment Centers throughout the country for imparting training in various skills to women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is managing 157 Women Empowerment Centers throughout the country for imparting training in various skills to women.

An official told APP on Thursday that these centers was aimed to provide women opportunities for suitable employment to alleviate the population living below the poverty line in the country.

He said that an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Pakistan Bait- ul-Mal and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund for grant of soft loans to 13000 passed-out trainees of Centers enabling them to start their own small business and become independent under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme.