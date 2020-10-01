1,571 criminals arrested last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested 1,571 criminals involved in different crimes during the last month.

According to a police spokesperson, police teams arrested 663 proclaimed offenders and 300 others besides recovering 217 pistols, 24 guns, 14 rifles, 13 Kalashnikov, two carbines, 11 repeaters, four revolvers and a number of cartridges.

The police nabbed 400 narcotics suppliers and seized over 179 kg hashish, 2.7 kg heroine and 5,379 bottles of liquor.

The police also held 280 gamblers and recovered Rs 575,910 from them.

The cases had been registered against the accused in different police stations.