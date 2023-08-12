Open Menu

1571 Suspects Arrested During Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 05:58 PM

1571 suspects arrested during last month

Kohat Police have arrested 1571 suspects and 64 proclaimed offenders in various conducted during month of July

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) : Kohat Police have arrested 1571 suspects and 64 proclaimed offenders in various conducted during month of July.

According to police, 730 outlaws, five drug pushers and six Afghans. Police also recovered arms and ammunitions from possession of arrested persons.

District Police Officer, Farhan Khan said that raids would be continues to clear area of anti-social elements and to strengthen peace and security in the district.

Related Topics

Police Kohat July From

Recent Stories

Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate ' ..

Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate 'Independence Day'

6 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

6 minutes ago
 EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy ..

EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy for heart ailments

6 minutes ago
 National Minority Day marked in PHA office

National Minority Day marked in PHA office

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolution: ..

Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolution: Dr Fai

6 minutes ago
 State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in D ..

State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
Secretary Agriculture chairs meeting to review cot ..

Secretary Agriculture chairs meeting to review cotton crop

6 minutes ago
 TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration ..

TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration programe

6 minutes ago
 National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Da ..

National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Day preparations reach to climax ..

31 minutes ago
 I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Cent ..

I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Center

31 minutes ago
 Various cultural organizations all set to celebrat ..

Various cultural organizations all set to celebrate 76th Independence Day annive ..

31 minutes ago
 Bank branch, weaving factory gutted

Bank branch, weaving factory gutted

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan