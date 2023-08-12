1571 suspects arrested during last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat Police have arrested 1571 suspects and 64 proclaimed offenders in various conducted during month of July

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) : Kohat Police have arrested 1571 suspects and 64 proclaimed offenders in various conducted during month of July.

According to police, 730 outlaws, five drug pushers and six Afghans. Police also recovered arms and ammunitions from possession of arrested persons.

District Police Officer, Farhan Khan said that raids would be continues to clear area of anti-social elements and to strengthen peace and security in the district.