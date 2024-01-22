15712 Power Pilferers Nabbed During Five Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 15712 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the ongoing crackdown against pilferers from the last five months, MEPCO official said on Monday.
MEPCO teams accompanying task forces launched a special crackdown against power pilferers to minimize line losses and to prevent power theft across the region from September 07, 2023. During the crackdown, the teams raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and nabbed 15712 power pilferers and got registered FIRs against 15080 while 10727 pilferers have also been arrested so far.
A sum of over Rs one billion fine has been imposed on the pilferers out of which Rs 618.3 million fine has also been recovered from the pilferers.
The action has been taken against the power pilferers over involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.
