15719 liters illegal fuel recovered during crackdown in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The district police have intestified crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district and recovered 13372 liters of Diesel and 2347 liters of petrol during last three days, Police spokesman said Friday.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district.

The police have registered cases against 58 persons involved in the business of illegal fuel in different areas of the district.

During the crackdown, the police also recovered 26 fuel units, 118 Plastic Tanks and 145 bottles.

DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel.