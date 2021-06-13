UrduPoint.com
1572 Criminals Held; Narcotics, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

1572 criminals held; narcotics, illegal weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Potohar Division Police in their crackdowns against drug peddlers, Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and other criminals have arrested 1572 accused during last five months.

According to a police spokesman, police in their successful operations busted 33 gangs and arrested their 102 members besides recovering 56 pistols, 32 vehicles, 69 motorcycles and cash from their possession.

Police also arrested 330 POs including 37 A-category and 293 B-category criminals from different areas of the division.

Police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas and arrested 331 for possessing illegal weapons, he added.

Police have registered 230 cases against the accused and recovered 10 kalashnikovs, four guns/rifles, 293 pistols, four daggers and ammunition from them.

Police have arrested 325 drug peddlers and recovered 131 kg charras, 7 kg heroin and 1752 liters liquor.

311 cases were registered in different police stations of the division.

He said police in their crackdown against gamblers rounded up 71 and registered 15 cases. Over Rs 244,000 cash stake money, 61 mobile phones and other items were recovered from their possession.

Similarly, police on the directives of the CPO also launched crackdown against kite flying ban violators and arrested 383 against whom 304 cases were registered. Police recovered a large number of kites and kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Nine cases were also registered against 10 Sound System Act violators during the period, the spokesman informed.

395 including 331 for possessing illegal weapons, 325 drug peddlers, 71 gamblers, 383 kite flying ban violators, 330 POs and other lawbreakers during last five months.

