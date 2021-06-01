1578 criminals including 562 POs arrested in May in faisalabad

Police said on Tuesday that they had arrested 1578 criminals including 562 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district in May 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Police said on Tuesday that they had arrested 1578 criminals including 562 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district in May 2021.

The police arrested 237 illicit weapon holders and recovered 196 pistols, 16 rifles, 8 guns, 6 repeaters, 4 Klashnikovs, 3 daggers, a revolver and hundreds of bullets/cartridges from their possession.

Similarly, the police also arrested 345 drug traffickers and recovered 81.503 kg hashish, 19.540 kg Bhukki (poppy dust), 630 gram Heroin, 290 gram Ice, 4468 liters liquor and 814 liter liquor besides unearthing 3 distilleries during the same period.

The police also nabbed 434 people red-handed while gambling and recovered stake money of Rs 511,890and other valuables from their possession.