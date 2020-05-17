UrduPoint.com
157th MEPCO BoD Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

157th MEPCO BoD meeting held

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The 157th BoD meeting of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) was held here led by Chairman Ikhlaq Ahmed Syed.

Various matters including system up gradation, transmission and distribution material, procurement of metres and poles, provision of safety equipment to staff and budget issues for maintenance of maximum transformers at reclamation workshop were discussed.

Board Director Shahiryar Arshad resigned due to personal reasons which the board approved. Chairman Ikhlaq Ahmed Syed hailed the role of Shahiryar Arshad.

Addressing the meeting, Ikhlaq Ahmed said that the incumbent government had given relief to lockdown affectees consumers from which domestic, commercial and industrial consumers will get benefit.

He said as a distribution company it was our responsibility to resolve the consumer's issues on priority basis and provide them maximum relief.

Giving briefing, CEO MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood said bills recoveries were affected due lockdown after Covid-19 pandemic and recovery ratio remained low in March and April.

He informed that new system was being introduced for timely provision of new electricity connections to consumers. Tahir said that reclamation workshop was being set up in Rahim Yar Khan circle for repairing and maintenance of transformers in minimum time.

Board of directors Sheikh Fazal Elahi was present while Khalid Masood Khan, Zafar Abbas, Anwar Sheikh, Saadullah Khan and Shafiq Ahmed participated through video link.

