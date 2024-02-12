Open Menu

158 Booked For Degrading Environment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The environment protection department (EPD) got registered cases against the owners

of 158 factories, brick kilns and vehicles for polluting environment in the district during

the last 5.5 months.

Giving details, Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said on Monday that teams

of environment protection department checked 830 industrial units uptill now from

September 1, 2023 and challaned the owners of 178 factories on the charge of burning

prohibited material in their boilers.

He said that premises of 89 boilers were sealed and imposed a fine of Rs 24.75 million

on their owners besides getting cases registered against the owners of 90 units on sheer

violation of environment protection laws.

He said the environment teams also inspected 697 brick kilns during the same period

and challaned the owners of 104 kilns for running their kilns without zigzag technology.

The teams also sealed premises of 35 kiln houses and imposed a fine of Rs18 million

on their owners besides getting 55 cases registered for violation of environment protection

rules.

The environment teams also checked 1,111 vehicles on various routes in Faisalabad

during 5.5 months and imposed a fine of Rs 24 drivers besides getting cases registered

against the owners and drivers of 13 vehicles on the charge of emitting excessive smoke

thus polluting the environment, he added.

