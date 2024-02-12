158 Booked For Degrading Environment
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The environment protection department (EPD) got registered cases against the owners
of 158 factories, brick kilns and vehicles for polluting environment in the district during
the last 5.5 months.
Giving details, Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said on Monday that teams
of environment protection department checked 830 industrial units uptill now from
September 1, 2023 and challaned the owners of 178 factories on the charge of burning
prohibited material in their boilers.
He said that premises of 89 boilers were sealed and imposed a fine of Rs 24.75 million
on their owners besides getting cases registered against the owners of 90 units on sheer
violation of environment protection laws.
He said the environment teams also inspected 697 brick kilns during the same period
and challaned the owners of 104 kilns for running their kilns without zigzag technology.
The teams also sealed premises of 35 kiln houses and imposed a fine of Rs18 million
on their owners besides getting 55 cases registered for violation of environment protection
rules.
The environment teams also checked 1,111 vehicles on various routes in Faisalabad
during 5.5 months and imposed a fine of Rs 24 drivers besides getting cases registered
against the owners and drivers of 13 vehicles on the charge of emitting excessive smoke
thus polluting the environment, he added.
Recent Stories
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GIKI hosts conference on climate change, emerging trends9 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held, drugs, illegal arms recovered9 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates medicine warehouse up-gradation project9 minutes ago
-
CM pays tributes to policemen9 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs District Polio Coordination Committee10 minutes ago
-
Constable among two held20 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from February 26 in Bahawalpur29 minutes ago
-
Three suspects apprehended for house theft30 minutes ago
-
House looted, motorcycles snatched in Taxila, Wah40 minutes ago
-
HESCO captures 250 more connections involved in power theft49 minutes ago
-
Renowned film actor Aslam Parvez remembered50 minutes ago
-
Marathon held1 hour ago