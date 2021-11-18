158 booked over violations by CTP

The city traffic police (CTP) have so far registered FIRs against 158 violators during the ongoing anti-vagrancy and encroachment crackdown in the current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The city traffic police (CTP) have so far registered FIRs against 158 violators during the ongoing anti-vagrancy and encroachment crackdown in the current year.

In line with directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the CTP launched a special crackdown against violators of vagrancy act and encroachment. The police teams registered FIRs against 90 violators of vagrancy act and 68 FIRs have been registered against encroachers.

CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan while talking to APP here on Thursday said that the special crackdown had been launched to prevent road issues. He said that CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai himself was monitoring the action taken against violators on daily basis.

He said that beggars and encroachment have become one of the major cause of disturbance in uninterrupted traffic flow adding that the CTO has directed officers to ensure strict action against the traffic rules violators.

On the other hand, the CTP officials have issued tickets to 6144 violators of speed limit and 5864 underage drivers while blue lights have also been removed from the vehicles besides issuing challans to violators, Adnan told.

The CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai has said that uninterrupted traffic flow was mission and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said.