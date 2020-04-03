UrduPoint.com
158 Members Of Religious Group Quarantined

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:05 PM

158 members of religious group quarantined

At least 158 members of a religious group were quarantined in two local mosques in Sialkot and Sambrial by the Sialkot district administration on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :At least 158 members of a religious group were quarantined in two local mosques in Sialkot and Sambrial by the Sialkot district administration on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that special teams of Sialkot Health Department were conducting coronavirus tests of these people and the results were awaited.

