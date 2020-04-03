158 Members Of Religious Group Quarantined
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:05 PM
At least 158 members of a religious group were quarantined in two local mosques in Sialkot and Sambrial by the Sialkot district administration on Friday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :At least 158 members of a religious group were quarantined in two local mosques in Sialkot and Sambrial by the Sialkot district administration on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that special teams of Sialkot Health Department were conducting coronavirus tests of these people and the results were awaited.