158 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 158 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 200,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.1 million was imposed as fine on powers pilferer which were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.