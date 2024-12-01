Open Menu

1,581 Kalashnikovs Recovered During Crackdown On Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Punjab Police, during crackdown on illegal weapons, recovered 1,581 kalashnikovs, 39,818 pistols, 3,398 shotguns, 2,982 rifles, and 744 revolvers across the province this year so far.

According to a police spokesman, approximately 300,000 bullets and cartridges were also confiscated.

In Lahore, police recovered 127 kalashnikovs, 8,543 pistols, 593 rifles, 323 shotguns, 100 revolvers, and nearly 48,000 bullets and hundreds of cartridges from the suspected criminals.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered for an indiscriminate action against individuals displaying weapons publicly.

