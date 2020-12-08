15,820 complaints resolved

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said 17,035 complaints received on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal and 15,820 were resolved while 474 were under process.

He said providing immediate relief to people was a top priority of the government and all administrative officers should ensure quick action on complaints within the stipulated time.

The commissioner said that 1,469 complaints received in Hafizabad and 1,378 were resolved while 17 were being processed and 74 new complaints had been registered.

He said that in Sialkot, 2,721 complaints had been settled, 46 were being investigated and 194 new had been sent to the departments.

He said 4,055 complaints in Gujranwala had been resolved, 175 were under process and 268 new were registered.

Similarly, 2,182 complaints had been resolved in Mandi Bahauddin, and in Gujarat, 3,913 complaints had been resolved while 125 were being processed and 123 new were registered, he said and added 1,571 complaints had been resolved on the portal related to Narowal district.

