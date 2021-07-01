15,872 more persons receive anti-COVID shots in 24 hours

The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Thursday reached 730,866 with the inoculation of 15,872 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Thursday reached 730,866 with the inoculation of 15,872 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority,31,456 health workers while 699,410 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 17 new infections during the last 24 hours including 16 of Rawalpindi and one from outside the district.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours, 3 belonged to Rawal Town,4 Potohar town,8 Rawalpindi Cantt,2 Taxila, and one Chakwal.

"Presently 34 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 in Holy Family Hospital,5 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,9 in Institute of Urology and 10 in Fauji Foundation Hospital " he added. The report elaborated that one patient was on the ventilator in critical condition,9 were stable and 24 were in moderate condition.