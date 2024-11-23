158,872 power pilferers detected in LESCO region

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 158,872 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 420 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 149,243 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 43,851 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 167,178,913 detection units worth Rs 6,221,080,122 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.