158,872 Power Pilferers Detected In LESCO Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 158,872 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 420 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 149,243 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 43,851 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 167,178,913 detection units worth Rs 6,221,080,122 to all the power pilferers.
Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Certificate distribution ceremony of PITP held at Mehran University2 minutes ago
-
VSO Int’l delegation visits Peshawar to overview ongoing education programs2 minutes ago
-
Wali alleges PTI for sabotaging relations with brotherly countries2 minutes ago
-
Govt delegation holds constructive discussions for lasting peace in Kurram: Saif2 minutes ago
-
Smog: 38 cases registered, 17 people arrested3 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,062 complaints3 minutes ago
-
Sohail Afridi launches digitalization initiative for KPK's C&W Department12 minutes ago
-
DIKhan police arrested 15 outlaws12 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme12 minutes ago
-
Danyal says PTI's political decline exposed before people12 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM calls for constitutional protection of 1991 water accord13 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme13 minutes ago