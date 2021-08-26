159 Bajour police personnel promoted

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Malakand Abdul Ghafoor Khan Afridi Thursday visited Bajaur District and said the police force was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Malakand Abdul Ghafoor Khan Afridi Thursday visited Bajaur District and said the police force was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens.

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zeb Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam, members of assembly, elders were present on the occasion and received the DIG. A smartly-turned out contingent of Bajaur Police saluted the DIG at Yadgar-e-Shuhda.

The DIG also inspected the parade of trainees at Bajaur Training Center and thanked the 172nd Wing of Bajaur Scouts. He also pinned badges on promoted officers in the Jirga Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, he said merger of tribal districts in KP would also have a positive impact on the life of tribesmen and lead to development of the area.

In addition, DIG Malakand Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan and MNA Gul Dad Khan presented promotion badges to 159 Bajaur police personnel and distributed certificates of appreciation to the personnel for their outstanding performance in various operations.

It may be recalled that the promotion was given after 12 years in Bajaur district on which a wave of happiness ran among the police personnel.

DIG Malakand Abdul Ghafoor Khan Afridi said the merged districts would enjoy equal privileges like other police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. District Police Officer Abdul Samad Khan in his address said six more vehicles were handed over to Bajaur Police which helped a lot in making the communication system effective. While 1,015 mobile sets, 40 pocket phones and 11 backup batteries were handed over to 10 police stations and police control rooms, he added.

Educated soldiers from the merged districts were recruited into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, adding a police control room had been set up and service cards have been issued to policemen.