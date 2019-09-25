159 dengue cases registered in Haripur: DC

Like other parts of the country dengue fever affected as many as 159 person in the district so far out of which eight are still in hospitals were rest were discharged after recovery, said Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah here at a press conference

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the country dengue fever affected as many as 159 person in the district so far out of which eight are still in hospitals were rest were discharged after recovery, said Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah here at a press conference.

He further said that we need the cooperation of masses for the complete extermination of dengue outbreak from district Haripur.

Baidullah Shah disclosed that we have checked 275,968 families and 525,495 water container where the health department teams found Dengue Larva in 3,497 water containers, adding the district administration completed fumigation in 33 Union Councils of the district.

The DC revealed the adjoining UCs of district Haripur with Pothohar region were mostly affected by the Dengue and now the fumigation had started in the areas on an emergency basis.

Health department teams are working door to door to aware the people, he said that public partnership for the eradication of the Dengue is a must.

Replying to a question he said that we have established an isolation ward in DHQ hospital where doctors and paramedical staff look after the patients round the clock.

Deputy Commissioner criticized some media reports those have presented fake figures and said that these elements are not serving the masses, to control the dengue outbreak we have started spray in over the district.