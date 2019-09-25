UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

159 Dengue Cases Registered In Haripur: DC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:25 PM

159 dengue cases registered in Haripur: DC

Like other parts of the country dengue fever affected as many as 159 person in the district so far out of which eight are still in hospitals were rest were discharged after recovery, said Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah here at a press conference

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Like other parts of the country dengue fever affected as many as 159 person in the district so far out of which eight are still in hospitals were rest were discharged after recovery, said Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah here at a press conference.

He further said that we need the cooperation of masses for the complete extermination of dengue outbreak from district Haripur.

Baidullah Shah disclosed that we have checked 275,968 families and 525,495 water container where the health department teams found Dengue Larva in 3,497 water containers, adding the district administration completed fumigation in 33 Union Councils of the district.

The DC revealed the adjoining UCs of district Haripur with Pothohar region were mostly affected by the Dengue and now the fumigation had started in the areas on an emergency basis.

Health department teams are working door to door to aware the people, he said that public partnership for the eradication of the Dengue is a must.

Replying to a question he said that we have established an isolation ward in DHQ hospital where doctors and paramedical staff look after the patients round the clock.

Deputy Commissioner criticized some media reports those have presented fake figures and said that these elements are not serving the masses, to control the dengue outbreak we have started spray in over the district.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Haripur Media From

Recent Stories

Judge video scandal case; SC Registrar's office ra ..

22 seconds ago

160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrati ..

24 seconds ago

Pesco recovers RS 1.24 million from defaulters

8 minutes ago

EU Proposes Creating Unified Taxonomy for Environm ..

8 minutes ago

70 years of Communist China

8 minutes ago

Water course improvement, poultry scheme launched ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.