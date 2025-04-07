Open Menu

159 Drug Peddlers Held Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

159 drug peddlers held last month

District police continued its vigorous operations against drug dealers and apprehended 159 suspects involved in drug peddling last month

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) District police continued its vigorous operations against drug dealers and apprehended 159 suspects involved in drug peddling last month.

The police also seized 36 kilogram hashish, 20 kilogram heroin, 4 kilogram ice and more than 3,000 liter alcohol.

Due to effective investigations in drug-related cases, 33 drug traffickers were convicted.

DPO Vehari, Mansoor Aman, reiterated his commitment to eradicating drugs from society, emphasizing that elements involved in it would be dealt with an iron hand. He assured that the police was determined to preventing drugs in educational institutions.

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews developmen ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

6 minutes ago
 ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect ..

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustai ..

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations

5 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Kh ..

CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Khawarij in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day ..

Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival

4 minutes ago
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, ot ..

EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods

4 minutes ago
 Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

4 minutes ago
 At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

21 minutes ago
 WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deat ..

WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

4 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

11 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan