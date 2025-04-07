159 Drug Peddlers Held Last Month
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) District police continued its vigorous operations against drug dealers and apprehended 159 suspects involved in drug peddling last month.
The police also seized 36 kilogram hashish, 20 kilogram heroin, 4 kilogram ice and more than 3,000 liter alcohol.
Due to effective investigations in drug-related cases, 33 drug traffickers were convicted.
DPO Vehari, Mansoor Aman, reiterated his commitment to eradicating drugs from society, emphasizing that elements involved in it would be dealt with an iron hand. He assured that the police was determined to preventing drugs in educational institutions.
