159 held for betting on horse race

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police held 159 gamblers red handed while betting on horse race in the precincts of Saddar Baroni Police Station here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, a special police team constituted by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi acting on a tip off conducted a raid in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni Police Station and arrested 159 accused including Incharge Choki Ranial and 'Moharar' Choki Ranial.

He said the district police had been carrying out successful drive against social crimes specifically gambling. In this regard, police officials were assigned task to keep check against gambling on horse race.

He informed that Raja Shahid alias Papu, former Chairman Amarpura was organizing horse race with connivance of Incharge Choki Ranial Imtaz Hussain. Saddar Baroni police arrested red handed Raja Shahid, Incharge Choki Ranial and 'Moharar' on the spot and recovered Rs 259,580 betting amount, 160 mobile phones, 15 vehicles, 25 motorcycles, one pistols 9 mm and other items from the possession of the accused.

Police after registering cases against gamblers besides FIRs against accused police officials started further investigation, he said adding, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were trying to implement a transparent policy to net the criminals and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against those involved in crimes without any discrimination.

The spokesman said, the CPO had instructed the officers concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against police personnel who were either supporting the criminals or involved in any crime. Strict departmental action would also be taken against Choki Incharge Ranial and Moharar Choki Ranial.

He said, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal taking notice of the crime suspended SHO Saddar Baroni Nadeem Zafar and entire staff of Choki Ranial and transferred them to Police Line. A charge sheet has also been issued to SHO Saddar Baroni, he added.

The CPO had also appreciated the police team for conducting a successful operation against the gamblers, he added.