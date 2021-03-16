159 individuals fined over violation of corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Tuesday fined 159 individuals over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and not wearing safety masks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration Tuesday fined 159 individuals over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and not wearing safety masks.

The district administration has decided the observance of coronavirus SOPs awareness week and inspecting public places including bazaars, bus stands and schools for the purpose. The administration has also sealed 42 private sector schools over violations of the SOPs.

In this connection, the officers of district administration inspected BRT stations and transportation stations in their respective areas of jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of the Corona SOPs.

During inspection of BRT stations and transport stations 97 persons were fined over not wearing safety masks.

During inspection in Shoaba Bazaar, the administration sealed 18 restaurants and fined 62 individuals over not wearing face masks.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has said that a massive crackdown has been launched over consecutive violations of Corona preventive SOPs.

He has appealed the general public and trading community to avoid making crowd and adherence to officially announced SOPs. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.