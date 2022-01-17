UrduPoint.com

159 More Test Covid Positive In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 10:29 PM

159 more test Covid positive in Hyderabad

As many as 159 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 30241 in Hyderabad district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 159 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 30241 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 30241 Covid-19 cases, 28948 have so far been recovered while 617 patients had lost their lives due to the virus, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 676, of them 657 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1276 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 159 cases were reported as positive with 12 % positivity rate.

More Stories From Pakistan

