159 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :As many as 159 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 16407 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

Out of 16407 COVID-19 cases, 13947 have so far been recovered while 353 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 2107, of them 2060 are isolated at homes while 47 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 1639 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 159 cases have been reported as positive with 10 % positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 176877 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 16407 cases were reported positive.