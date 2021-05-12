UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

159 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:25 AM

159 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 159 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 16407 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :As many as 159 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 16407 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

Out of 16407 COVID-19 cases, 13947 have so far been recovered while 353 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 2107, of them 2060 are isolated at homes while 47 are admitted in different hospitals of Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 1639 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 159 cases have been reported as positive with 10 % positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 176877 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them 16407 cases were reported positive.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.