159 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Published July 26, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Ali Jaan Khan on Tuesday said that 159 new Coronavirus cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 124 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 6 in Faisalabad, 16 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Multan, 2 each in Gujranwala and Sialkot, and one each in Vehari and Sargodha.

The secretary said total cases were recorded 511,058 while recoveries stood at 496,151. He said the Health Department conducted 4165 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 11.

61 million tests had been conducted so far.

He said one death was reported across the province during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 13,587.

The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 3.8 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 7.5 per cent, Rawalpindi 3.0 per cent and Faisalabad 1.7 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above 12 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

