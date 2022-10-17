UrduPoint.com

159 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 07:53 PM

159 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 159 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 159 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that 50 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 38 in Gujranwala, 35 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Multan, five in Faisalabad, three each in Okara and Sahiwal, two each in Sialkot, Sargodha and Bahawalpur, one each in Pakpattan, layyah, Bhakkar, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Narowal and Kasur.

He said that a total of 11,245 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year.

He said that 13 people died of the virus in the current year so far. The P&SHD secretary said that 1,077 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 287,740 indoor and 82,099 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae. The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 2,690 places during daily surveillance. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

