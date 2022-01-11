UrduPoint.com

159 Schools Functional In Country For Rehabilitation Of Child Laborers: Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 08:39 PM

159 schools functional in country for rehabilitation of child laborers: Senate told

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal has established Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCLs) to pull out the children from bounded labor and imparting them education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal has established Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCLs) to pull out the children from bounded labor and imparting them education.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the Senate on Tuesday, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that currently 159 (SRCLs) schools are functional all over the country.

He said that over 18,000 students have so far been enrolled in these schools. He said that children involved in labour are enrolled in these schools and are imparted free education up to Primary level.

He said that these students are being provided free books, stationary, uniform, shoes along subsistence allowance for their parents.

