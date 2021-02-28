UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,592-acre Land Retrieved In 23 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

1,592-acre land retrieved in 23 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 1,592 acres, one kanal and 15 marlas of the state land worth Rs 13 billion have been retrieved from land grabbers during the last 23 days in Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali told a briefing that 207 acres, one kanal and 2 marlas of land worth Rs 4.

28 billion was retrieved in tehsil Sadar, while in tehsil City six kanals land worth Rs 2.73 billion was retrieved.

Similarly, 335 acres, 7 kanals and 17 marlas of land worth Rs 942.5 million was retrieved in tehsil Jaranwala, 350 acres, 5 kanals and 14 marlas of land worth Rs 628.9 million in tehsil Tandlianwala, 66 acres, 7 kanals and 8 marlas of land worth Rs 184.1 million in tehsil Sammundari and 630 acres, 7 kanals and 14 marlas land worth Rs 4.2345 billion was retrieved in tehsil Chak Jhumra.

More Stories From Pakistan

