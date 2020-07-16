15943 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities

Around 15943 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 5698 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 4805 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Around 15943 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 5698 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 4805 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,results of 204 people were awaited while 10324 were declared negative.

"Presently 129 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district including 291 while 493 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes.

The 267 were died while only 30 patients were reported at district C centers during last 24 years,he added.