UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1596 Acres Area In Mianwali District Cleared From Locust

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

1596 acres area in Mianwali district cleared from locust

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The agriculture and revenue departments accompanied by Pak army conducted surveillance of 1,008,759 acres and cleared 1596 acres land of 25 villages from locust in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Nawaz said that locust attacked 25 villages of the district, however, the agriculture and revenue departments with the help of Pak army conducted 95 combat operations in the district.

The deputy director said that where the surveillance teams indicate the presence of locust eggs, an immediate combat operation was conducted to eliminate the locust.

He further said that 613 acres land was preserved from locust by conducting 40 Combat operations in Mianwali Tehsil, 163 acres land from Tehsil Pipal by 8 operations, whereas, 820 acres land of 9 villageswas preserved from locust by conducting 47 combat operation inTehsil Esa Khel.

Related Topics

Army Agriculture Mianwali Sunday From

Recent Stories

G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait announces 908 new COVID-19 recoveries

2 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

46 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 1,198 new coronavirus cases, 34 ..

47 minutes ago

DMCC adds new Dubai Dog Park in its JLT community

2 hours ago

DGCX, Albilad Capital to provide pricing data for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.