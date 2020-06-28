1596 acres area in Mianwali district cleared from locust

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The agriculture and revenue departments accompanied by Pak army conducted surveillance of 1,008,759 acres and cleared 1596 acres land of 25 villages from locust in the district.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Nawaz said that locust attacked 25 villages of the district, however, the agriculture and revenue departments with the help of Pak army conducted 95 combat operations in the district.

The deputy director said that where the surveillance teams indicate the presence of locust eggs, an immediate combat operation was conducted to eliminate the locust.

He further said that 613 acres land was preserved from locust by conducting 40 Combat operations in Mianwali Tehsil, 163 acres land from Tehsil Pipal by 8 operations, whereas, 820 acres land of 9 villageswas preserved from locust by conducting 47 combat operation inTehsil Esa Khel.