1,598-kanal State Land Retrieved In Dera Ghazi Khan
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:20 PM
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Revenue Department retrieved 1,598 kanals of state land in four operations here on Tuesday
Following direction from Director ACE Hamza Salick, Circle Officer Muhammad Arshad conducted a raid in Wadoor Pajadh area and retrieved 429 kanals of land worth Rs 16.
1 million.
Another team, led by Circle Officer Abdul Majeed, recovered 616 kanals worth Rs 10 million from land grabbers.
In the third raid, the ACE retrieved 248-kanal land worth Rs 31.7 million.
The revenue department retrieved 304 kanals of land from illegal occupants.