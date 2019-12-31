1,598-kanal state land retrieved in Dera Ghazi Khan

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Revenue Department retrieved 1,598 kanals of state land in four operations here on Tuesday

Following direction from Director ACE Hamza Salick, Circle Officer Muhammad Arshad conducted a raid in Wadoor Pajadh area and retrieved 429 kanals of land worth Rs 16.

1 million.

Another team, led by Circle Officer Abdul Majeed, recovered 616 kanals worth Rs 10 million from land grabbers.

In the third raid, the ACE retrieved 248-kanal land worth Rs 31.7 million.

The revenue department retrieved 304 kanals of land from illegal occupants.