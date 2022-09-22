15k cleft surgeries needed every year in Pakistan

Around 15,000 cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries were required in Pakistan every year because approximately 10,000 children were born with cleft lips or cleft palates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Around 15,000 cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries were required in Pakistan every year because approximately 10,000 children were born with cleft lips or cleft palates.

This was informed by Vice Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy while speaking at the launch of Dr. Ghulam Qadir Fayyaz's book "Surgical Atlas of Cleft Palate and Palatal Fistulae" here, said DUHS release on Thursday.

DUHS Vince Chancellor mentioned that there was hole in the palate, some people had both problems at the same time. The amount of work that has been done on palatal Fistulae surgery in Pakistan had not been done anywhere in the world. That was why, the first book on palatal Fistulae surgery had been published by the Pakistani surgeon.

" Our pride in this is that the author is a Dow trained surgeon," he added.

Prominent philanthropist Haji Hanif Tayyab, Prof. Shaista Effendi, Prof. Shahab Afzal Baig, Dr. Tahir Sheikh, Dr. Mazhar Nizam, Dr. Fazal and Dr. Ashraf Ganatra also attended the ceremony.

Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said that Dr. Ghulam Qadir Fayyaz have chosen a very difficult subject. It was not an easy task to this book. Dr. Fayyaz had made big contribution in the field of plastic surgery.

He said that the publication of this book also meant that Dr. Ghulam Qadir Fayyaz had more devotion and commitment to the plastic surgery and cleft palate surgery and he was also very determinant about it.

The author of the book Dr. Ghulam Qadir Fayyaz said that in Pakistan, some children with cleft lip or cleft palate died in the first year of birth due to complications.

Because their parents were not able to reach the correct treatment center due to negligence. The book had 109 chapters and it was the most effective and comprehensive book on cleft palate. It was the first book in the world on palatal Fistulae, also he said that more than 43,000 surgeries have been done in Pakistan and abroad and now they were determined to do 15,000 surgeries annually in Pakistan so that no child dies due to the complications of the above-mentioned birth defects.

Prominent philosopher Haji Hanif Tayyab claimed that the writer chose the field of plastic surgery on his insistence during a meeting with him in 1980.

Prof. Shaista Effendi said that the writer had been performing surgeries very well for twenty one years. Dr. Mazhar Nizam said that Dr. Ghulam Qadir Fayyaz achieved a great success in plastic surgery.