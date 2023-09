15kg charas recovered, 15 arrested

LAHORE, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :During a crackdown on drug-traffickers, A-Division Kasur police station seized 15-kilogram charas and arrested 12 drug-traffickers including a woman, here on Monday.

According to SHO Iftikhar Ahmad Joiya, those arrested were identified as Muhammad Imran, Naveed, Muhammad Shhazad, Babar, Shahid, Aawaiz Ali, Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Sarwar, Nizam Deen, Muhammad Faisal, Aasiya Bibi and Ghulam Fareed.

Cases were registered against the alleged drug-traffickers and they were sent to lock-up for further investigation.