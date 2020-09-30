15kg hashish recovered in Dabak area of Umer Ada

The district police during crackdown against drug sellers recovered 15 kilogram hashish in Dabak area of Umer Ada here on Wednesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The district police during crackdown against drug sellers recovered 15 kilogram hashish in Dabak area of Umer Ada here on Wednesday.

On a tip off, DPO Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad directed SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbaer Police Station Faheem Mumtaz that drug smugglers were smuggling drugs by motorcycle in mountainous area of Umer Ada.

The police team during raid recovered 15 kilogram hashish and motorcycle. The accused took the advantage of mountains and managed to flee.

The police registered the case against two drug sellers and started investigation.