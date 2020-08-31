UrduPoint.com
15Kg Hashish Recovered, Smuggler Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:25 PM

15Kg Hashish recovered, smuggler arrested

City police Monday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from a motorcycle on Badhabair area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :City police Monday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from a motorcycle on Badhabair area.

According to the police spokesperson, acting on a tip off received by DSP Granullah Khan, police team during special checking at Sarband area, a suspect bike-rider, later identified as Noor Mohammad, resident of Badhabair was stopped and 15KG of hashish were recovered from his possession.

Case has been registered and investigation is underway.

