15Kg Hashish recovered, smuggler arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :City police Monday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from a motorcycle on Badhabair area.

According to the police spokesperson, acting on a tip off received by DSP Granullah Khan, police team during special checking at Sarband area, a suspect bike-rider, later identified as Noor Mohammad, resident of Badhabair was stopped and 15KG of hashish were recovered from his possession.

Case has been registered and investigation is underway.