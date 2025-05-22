1.5m jobs targeted for 2026: Rana Mashood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a bold move to harness the potential of Pakistan’s youth, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan announced the development of a comprehensive National Youth and Adolescent Policy, crafted through extensive consultations with young people and stakeholders.

Talking to journalists at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, Rana Mashhood outlined an ambitious agenda to create 1.5 million job opportunities for youth in 2026, backed by significant budgetary allocations and innovative initiatives.

He said the upcoming national budget will allocate 300 billion rupees to the Prime Minister’s Youth Program and the Agricultural and Youth Loan Schemes, aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and employment.

An additional 160 billion rupees will be dedicated to equipping youth with cutting-edge skills in information technology and vocational training, he emphasized Highlighting the government’s commitment to empowering the next generation, he said “Our youth are our greatest asset, and investing in them is our top priority".

Rana Mashhood underscored the resilience and ingenuity of Pakistani youth, citing their contributions during the recent Pakistan-India conflict as evidence of the country’s technological and strategic superiority. “Our youth have proven that Pakistan surpasses India in every field, including technology,” he stated. He further elaborated the National Youth and Adolescent Policy is now in its final stages which is built on four pillar, Education, Employment, Environment, and Engagement.

He said, a cornerstone of the program is the Prime Minister’s Youth Digital Hub, which has already engaged 1.6 million young people by providing access to scholarships, job opportunities, and critical resources.

Rana Mashood also highlighted the program’s global outreach, noting that skilled youth are being sent abroad to boost Pakistan’s remittances, with a target of $100 billion within three years. “This is not just about jobs; it’s about building a global footprint for our youth,” he said.

Focusing on other initiatives including merit-based laptop distribution to talented students and the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt sports Scheme, which will select athletes transparently and train them at specialized academies across major cities, with opportunities for international exposure.

He added that the Punjab Endowment Fund, now expanded nationwide as the Pakistan Endowment Fund, will provide additional financial support for education and development.

He said to spur innovation, the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is offering easy-term loans for startups and innovation awards for groundbreaking ideas.

He said the Pitch Pakistan Program which is starting form next month, will give young entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their talents, with access to modern incubation centers and funding ranging from 3 million to 50 million rupees. “We’re not just funding ideas; we’re building ecosystems for innovation,” he added.

A 110-member National Youth Council, selected on merit, will serve as an advisory board to the Prime Minister, ensuring youth voices shape policy decisions,he stated.

His announcements signal a transformative vision for Pakistan’s youth, positioning them as drivers of economic growth and global competitiveness. With these measures, the government aims to redefine the future, one opportunity at a time.