UrduPoint.com

15pc Increase In Govt Employees' Salaries Manifestation Of Strong Economy: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that the announcement of 15 percent increase in salaries of Federal government employees after launch of health card was a manifestation that the country's economy was currently on strong footings.

In a tweet, he said Inshallah, revenue collection would increase further in one year. He said that Imran Khan was transforming Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state and all necessary steps were being taken with this manifesto in mind.

